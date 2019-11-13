The final round of funding for the construction of Henry County’s new 400-bed jail was approved Wednesday afternoon at a joint meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and the Henry County Industrial Development Authority.
Both bodies voted unanimously to authorize this phase of financing, which includes grant anticipation notes in the amount of $18,759,878. The county expects the state will reimburse that amount after the project is completed in early 2022.
Financial adviser David Rose of Davenport & Company explained that the $18.7 million represents 25% of the allowable cost of construction that is eligible for reimbursement. Half of the interest will also be returned, he said.
“While this size of financing may sound like a lot, almost all of it will be retired about three years from now,” Rose said. This can only take place “once the dollars are actually spent and the state says fine, we agree with the way you’ve done all the construction.”
The costs had to be included in the governor’s budget and approved by the General Assembly when the county first applied to complete the project several years ago, Rose said.
Supervisors in August awarded contracts totaling $64,126,857 for the construction, including $49,074,062 to English Construction Co. of Lynchburg as general contractor. The anticipated completion date has been moved from November 2021 to January 2022 at the contractor’s request, Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner said.
Work has begun on 30 acres at 800 DuPont Road, the site of the former DuPont plant. Contractors are digging footers now, and “they are working aggressively,” Wagoner said.
IDA member Barry Nelson asked if the county could “go back to the well” in the future and seek approval for more reimbursable state funds if the facility needs expansion.
Rose said yes. County Administrator Tim Hall added that the jail will have the capacity to “double-bunk” some, but not all, of the inmates if needed “to alleviate any immediate concerns over growth or overcrowding without requiring a physical expansion.”
This facility will be approximately 160,000 square feet and initially house up to 400 inmates. However, Wagoner said, it was purposely designed with floor space for 600 inmates in case future growth is needed.
Hall said when the process first started, the county reached out to neighboring localities to explore the possibility of collaborating on a regional jail. In the past, the state offered reimbursement for up to 50% of costs for regional projects. However, once legislators reduced the amount to 25%, “that really removed the motivation to do a regional approach,” he said. “There was no indication at that point that there was any stomach for it, so we went at it on our own.”
After the resolutions were approved, the IDA meeting adjourned, and the Board of Supervisors meeting continued with two more agenda items. The board approved awarding sole-source contracts to several vendors for construction materials related to the jail. They are:
- Martinsville Concrete Products: CMU concrete and materials.
- Trustbilt/American Steel Products: security hollow metal.
- R.R. Brink Locking: security hardware.
- Global Security: security glass.
- Ferguson Enterprises: plumbing fixtures and
- materials.
- Consolidated Electrical Distributors: electrical switch gear.
- State Electric Supply: electrical light fixtures and controls.
- Carter Machinery: electrical generator.
- Viking Products: detention furnishings.
The supply costs are part of the original contracts approved by the board and do not alter the total project finances, according to meeting documents.
State budget picture
Also during the meeting, the Board of Supervisors heard a legislative update from consultant Rob Catron of Dragonfly, LLC and the Interstate 73 Coalition. Catron described the outlook for the state budget and certain items of interest to the county in the upcoming General Assembly session.
The Virginia legislature will pass its 2-year budget in the next session, and state revenues are higher than expected, Catron said. Hall said this may be an opportunity to “ask gently” that the state put more funding into schools and law enforcement.
However, Catron warned, “There will be all kinds of competing interests for those funds.”
At its meeting in October, the Board of Supervisors approved the county’s legislative agenda, which outlines their priorities to be shared with legislators in areas such as economic development, education, law enforcement and transportation. Henry County’s agenda endorses the idea adding a 1% sales/usage tax for capital investment in county schools. This would have to be approved by voters in a referendum.
Catron said it is promising that a neighboring locality, Halifax County, recently passed a similar 1% sales tax “easily.”
U.S. 220 Connector looks ‘better’
Catron and the board also discussed transportation issues around the Martinsville Southern Connector Study. This is a proposed U.S. 220 connector from the North Carolina state line to the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass north of Ridgeway.
Hall presented recently about the Southern Connector at a meeting of the Virginia Department of Transportation Commonwealth Transportation Board in Salem. He said he was pleased to hear representatives from Franklin County, Roanoke County and the city of Roanoke also speak in favor of the project.
“They realize it’s important, not just to us, but all the way up the corridor,” Hall said. “I won’t say it’s a done deal that it’s going to get approved, but I feel better that it’s got a fighting chance.”
As the county advocates for the project, he said, they will be helped by the fact that Catron and his firm “are very well-versed in transportation issues,” and “tightly connected” to transportation leaders at the state level.
“Getting it approved for study is one thing, but construction funding is a bigger fish to fry,” Catron said.
Unfortunately, he said, the rating system VDOT CTB uses to select highway projects “absolutely discriminates against us” as a rural area. Called Smart Scale, the methodology prioritizes projects that address traffic congestion over all other factors.
As a result, “some rural legislators are looking to try to change the Smart Scale scoring system, so it doesn’t discriminate against rural Virginia so much,” he said.
“Right now, congestion is the number one score. We can’t compete with metropolitan areas on congestion problems. For us, it’s about economic development. We have some safety issues,” Catron said.
