In the yard space between the Martinsville Police Station parking lot and the Martinsville Fire & EMS building on West Church Street, there is a sign that says “Heroes Work Here.” Some of those heroes were recognized earlier this month.
On March 24, 2019, Medic 1 and Medic 2 emergency medical transport vehicles both responded to a call at the J. Frank Wilson Park on East Church Street Extension.
Tyler Peebles, Audra Thomas, Corey Harbour, John Mireles and EMT Student Lucy Heopelman arrived on the scene to find a person in full cardiac arrest.
“The patient was unconscious and unresponsive,” Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Ted Anderson said. “CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] was already in progress.”
The five rescuers continued CPR using advanced life support equipment and, as a result, the person survived, and a life was saved.
“Our staff, on a regular basis, performs life-saving measures such as giving medicines to reverse a diabetic coma in which, without this intervention, the patient could ultimately die,” Anderson said. “We still give Narcan regularly that reverses narcotic overdoses.
“I’ve been on several of these myself in which the patient was not breathing. Our folks, and a lot of times with the assistance from the PD [Martinsville Police Department], will have to breathe for the patient until the Narcan kicks in."
For their actions, Peebles, Thomas, Harbour, Mireles and Hoepelman were awarded the Life Saving Award at this year's Special Award Program staged earlier this month.
Awards were delayed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and presented during the shift of each hero.
