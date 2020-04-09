High winds, heavy rains and thunderstorms are causing power outages and property damage in the region.
Late Wednesday during a severe thunderstorm with high winds a large tree fell on a mobile home on Valley Park Circle. No one was injured, but the damage was extensive.
Fallen trees were reported all across the region causing power outages and closed roads.
As of 1:30 Thursday afternoon Appalachian Power said 3,179 customers in Patrick County, more than a fourth of its customers there, were without power. Some 951 customers were without power in Henry County.
Most of the outages have estimated restoration times of Friday afternoon. City utility crews responded to a tree that had fallen on a power line at 328 Cliff Street around 1 p.m Thursday causing a transformer to blow.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg says a strong cold front crossing the region from west to east is causing the blustery conditions with west winds gusting 30 to 35 mph.
The winds are expected to continue through Friday, bringing us much colder weather with the potential for mountain snow showers and flurries Friday, followed by near freezing temperatures Saturday morning.
Another storm system is forecast to arrive Sunday into Monday with widespread rain.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.