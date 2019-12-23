Christmas on Wednesday and New Year’s Day a week later will close public offices at a variety of times. All federal and state offices and banks are closed on those holidays.
Henry County and PSA offices will be closed today through Wednesday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Offices at the courthouse will be closed Tuesday through Thursday. Offices will close at noon on Dec. 31, and reopen on Jan. 2. Convenience centers will be closed only on Wednesday and Jan. 1.
The Martinsville Municipal Building and administrative offices with be closed Tuesday and Wednesday and on Jan. 1. There will be no bulk or trash pickup on Tuesday, Wednesday or Jan. 1. Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules during the holidays.
The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services and the Henry Martinsville Health Dept. will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and on Jan. 1.
Schools are closed until Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.