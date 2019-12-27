New Year’s Day is Wednesday. All federal and state offices and banks are closed that day.
Henry County and PSA offices will close at noon on Tuesday and reopen on Thursday. Convenience centers will be closed only on Wednesday.
The Martinsville Municipal Building and administrative offices will be closed Wednesday. There will be no bulk or trash pickup on Wednesday. Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules during the holidays.
The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services and the Henry Martinsville Health Dept. will be closed Wednesday.
Schools are closed until Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.