All federal, state and local governmental offices, including the Martinsville Municipal Building, the Henry County Administration Building and the Henry Martinsville Health Department offices, are closed today in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Banks and schools are closed, too.
Employees in essential operational positions (law enforcement, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules.
There will be no garbage services of any kind today, but county convenience centers for recycling will be open.
