The Martinsville Municipal Building, the Henry County Administration Building and the Henry Martinsville Health Department offices will be closed Friday because of the Lee-Jackson state holiday.
Those same offices, along with federal offices, banks and schools, will be closed next Monday in celebration of the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Employees in essential operational positions (law enforcement, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules.
Normal garbage routes will run in the city, but there will be no bulk pickup on Friday. There will be no garbage services of any kind on Monday.
County convenience centers for recycling will be open.
