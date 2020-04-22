All dressed up and nowhere to go.
Or, in the case of this year’s Historic Garden Week houses, no one to come see.
Three pairs of homeowners have spent the past year or two preparing their houses for public tours, which have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They are Crystal and Jim Austin at 203 Westover Lane and Cindy and Steve Edgerton of One Starling Ave., both in the city, and Joanna and Johnny Jones of 1061 Hobson Road, Axton.
“It was truly an honor” to be asked to have her home on the tour, Joanna Jones said. She and her husband own the Sirloin House restaurants in Martinsville and Eden, N.C., and have an 8-year-old son, Braxton, who attends Westover Christian Academy in Danville.
Historic Garden Week is a production of Garden Club of Virginia, of which GSC and MGC are member clubs. The state garden club had a district meeting on March 11 at Chatmoss Country Club. Back then, the coronavirus was a concern, and that meeting addressed safety measures, such as “several publications at each home about not touching anything,” said Joanie Petty of GSC, the event's chair.
When the governor issued stay-at-home orders just a couple of weeks later, GCV fell into suit and canceled Historic Garden Week. It’s the first time the tours had been canceled, Petty said. During World War II, they were not scheduled.
The tour is a fundraiser to support historic gardens across Virginia. Not only will the club not raise that money this year, she said, but it’s also left with expenses, such as the guidebooks and promotional materials.
“I really feel badly for the Garden Club of Virginia and other nonprofits like that,” Edgerton said. “That’s a huge revenue they rely on … They’re just one organization among thousands that are going through the same thing.”
“I was getting very excited” about the tour, Jones said. The cancellation “was devastating. I was so looking forward to it.”
'Into the process'
Planning and furnishing her home was an important part of her life, and “not just being a woman, but when you settle down with your family – that’s your prized possession, is your home, where you spend your most time. I love decorating my home and changing stuff about it," Jones said. "When we built our house four years ago, I was very into the process ... When I was asked [to have the house on the tour] I was very excited about it and jumped right in it.”
They went through efforts to spruce it up, she said. Their regular landscaping crew “refreshed everything for me. The paint was retouched, and new rugs and other items were added to the house.”
One Starling is a bed and breakfast that Cindy Edgerton opened earlier in the year. Preparing a bed and breakfast is much easier than preparing a primary residence for a tour, Edgerton said.
“There were projects, and there still are, that I wanted to get done before that date and needed to get done anyway,” she said. They included working on a powder room, refinishing floors and cleaning chandeliers.
“One of the advantages is it does make you do all those things you’ve just talked about, and it’s all been good,” she said. “I guarantee people do not regret getting their house ready, even though it didn’t happen.”
The show motivates
Said Jim Austin: “It’s disappointing, that’s for sure, but it also motivates you to get your house straightened out.”
The Austins were having a garage built and work done on a patio, and “I was kind of glad they had that as a deadline, otherwise I’m not sure these guys would have gotten that done,” he said.
Plus, members of the garden club chipped in: “It seems like all the ladies that are involved are more than willing to come over and do a lot of housework for you to get the place cleaned up, so that was good, too,” he said.
It would be a good idea to hold the tour of the same three houses later in the summer or fall, he suggested.
Additionally, several dozen garden members of Garden Study Club and Martinsville Garden Club, who normally have April dedicated to the preparing for and conducting the tours, suddenly (like everyone else) find themselves with time on their hands.
Joanie Petty of GSC is the chair who has been working toward the big day since 2017. She even attended what she called a GCV “boot camp” for tour chairs in 2018.
Preparing one’s home for a tour is a big deal, Petty said. It starts with an open attitude of feeling comfortable “letting strangers go into their home.”
Homeowners are asked to explain the significance of family treasures and to allow garden club members access to their houses so that the hostessing and floral arrangements can be planned.
Meanwhile, during the year or two leading up to opening their homes, the owners usually “paint, redesign, redecorate, purchase new draperies, do landscaping,” she said. They wash windows, clean all the crystals of chandeliers and polish silver.
“It’s such an opportunity for them to look at their home from other people’s perspectives and get it ready,” she said.
Looking ahead
One of this year’s houses may be shown on next year’s tour, but it’s not possible to have all of them open, because of plans already in place, said Petty and next year’s chair, Leslie Hervey of MGC.
“What limits you is not having enough hostesses,” Hervey said. Garden club members are scheduled to be in stations at each house, rotating in 3-hour shifts.
“If we could engage lots of members of the community that are so knowledgeable” about local history, “we could possibly add them in,” Hervey said.
So far two houses have been lined up for next year’s HGW tour, leaving an opening for a third. They are Ruth and Jerry Smith Chaney's home on Sam Lions Trail, now owned by Gael and Smith Chaney, and Diana and Carl Pacifico's house on the corner of Knollwood and Mulberry.
