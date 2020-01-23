Two fires just more than an hour apart in the city of Martinsville on Tuesday evening caused damage to property but no injuries, the Martinsville Fire Department reported.
Martinsville Fire and EMS received the first call at 9:28 p.m. in the 500 block of Glendale Street. The first firefighters arriving found heavy smoke coming from the home with fire inside the basement and walls.
“Kimberly Wilson was home with her children, ages 8, 15, and 17 when the bathroom started filling with smoke,” Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson said.
Wilson, her three children and their puppy were able to get out safely, but the family lost all of belongings and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, Anderson said.
The fire was brought under control within an hour. Deputy Fire Marshall Andy Powers determined the fire was related to the heating system and ruled it accidental.
Powers estimated the damage to the home to be $22,000.
At 10:37 p.m., just a little more than an hour after the first fire, a second call went out to report smoke coming from the Scrub Board Laundromat at the corner of East Church Street and Cherry Street.
Martinsville firefighters were still at the Glendale Street fire but were able to send the ladder truck to the laundromat and were assisted with another fire engine from the Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department.
First firefighters on the scene “found smoke billowing from the structure with heavy smoke and flames inside,” Anderson said.
The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, and Anderson determined the fire was related to a clothes dryer and ruled it accidental.
Anderson estimated the damage to the laundromat to be $17,000.
