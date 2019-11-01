Patrick County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2967 County Line Road in Patrick Springs about 10 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters found a fire originating from the rear of residence. A second tanker truck was brought in to supply additional water.
There was no apparent exterior damage. The amount of interior damage is unknown at this time.
