The causes of two house-fires in Fieldale Thursday remain under investigation.
The Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department responded on Thursday to a fire at 100 Tilley Drive and another at 1793 Valley Drive.
Department Chaplain James Clifton reported that there were no injuries in either.
Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett said both fires appeared to have been accidental in cause.
She was on the scene at the Valley Drive fire, along with the Fieldale VFD, Henry County Department of Public Safety, Horsepasture VFD, Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad, Appalachian Electric Power, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Red Cross and the Patrick Henry VFD.
No one was home at the time of the fire, Garrett said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though “we cannot rule out the wood stove that was there,” she said, and it also occurred during a time of extreme storming.
The owner of the house came home during the scene, and a white car under the carport was removed undamaged, she said.
More information on the fire on Tilley Drive was not immediately available. Assistant Fire Marshal Kiah Cooper responded to that fire, Garrett said.
