It’s Christmas time, and pets make great presents. But often they ultimately don't.
Paying the adoption or store fee is only the beginning, and being a responsible pet owner is not something to be taken lightly.
“It’s not cheap,” Martinsville-Henry County SPCA Executive Director EC Stone said of pet ownership. “I’ve known people that have spent over $14,000 in veterinarian fees."
Without pet insurance and faced with a pet that needs emergency medical care, responsible pet owners easily can be left with a huge debt or be faced with economic euthanasia.
“People need to remember when you buy a pet, that pet will grow, and a puppy will become a full-grown dog that will accrue vet bills. The cost of a veterinarian and a doctor is about the same,” Stone said.
About 68% of households in the U.S. have a pet, according to credit.com. In a recent survey, that consumer agency found the cost of a pet in the first year alone is more than $1,000 on average. Based on an average lifespan of 12 years, its report said, “The lifetime cost of owning a dog ranges from $5,000 to $20,000.”
The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA charges an adoption fee of $100 for adult dogs and $160 for puppies less than 16 weeks old. The fee includes a health evaluation, spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations and deworming.
“You have to fill out a questionnaire first,” Stone said. “We ask people what will they do with the pet when they go on vacation and how they will punish their pet.
“Occasionally someone will say they intend to punish their pet with a belt by whipping it or “put a big chain on it and leave it outside while they go on vacation. Of course we don’t let them [adopt a pet.]"
Stone said he has seen his share of mistreated animals when he served as the animal control officer during a 20-year career with the Martinsville City Police.
“I had the code changed in the city so you can no longer chain a dog to a fixed point from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. We are against chaining," he said.
“People will often try to surrender their pet to animal control in Henry County or the city once it has health problems or begins to acquire vet bills.”
Stone said it is a Class 1 misdemeanor for a pet owner to fail to see that their pet receives needed veterinarian care.
“I used to tell them, ‘You can take it to the vet, or I’ll take it to the vet, but if I take it then I’m charging you,’” he said.
Too often people get excited about getting a new pet, only to realize it was a mistake.
“It happens,” Stone said. “They can surrender it to Henry County animal control or the city, or here [SPCA]. We will take the animal as long as it passes a medical.”
Some people even think it’s acceptable to trade an aging pet in for a new one.
“Sometimes, usually around Christmas, someone will want to turn in their elderly pet, trade it in. I don’t understand how someone can have a pet that becomes part of the family for 13 to 15 years and then just discard it because it becomes elderly," he said.
“Vets will work with people. They have financial aid or will let people pay their bill over time. People just need to think and consider if they can take care of a pet.”
Right now the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is nearly full. Officials will be participating in the Angels of Assisi Home for the Holidays MEGA Adoption Event at noon-5 Saturday at Berglund Hall, 710 Williamson Road NE in Roanoke. The event is open to the public.
“We will be there along with 15 to 20 other agencies,” Stone said. “We will take about 15 dogs with us and hope to find homes for them all.”
