A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the area until 3 p.m. this afternoon. Freezing rain is falling this morning and ice has begun to accumulate. Up to two tenths of an inch is expected according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
Travel will be hazardous and isolated power outages and tree damage is possible. Bridges, overpasses, untreated roads and sidewalks, and lesser used secondary roads will be slippery.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.