Four drivers from that multivehicle crash Monday on U.S. 220 in Ridgeway, near Drewry Mason Elementary School, were transported to Sovah-Martinsville with injuries, and the driver of one vehicle was charged, the Virginia State Police reported.
VSP Trooper B. Deloatch, who is investigating, reported the wreck involved nine vehicles and occurred at 2:25 p.m., as vehicles were gathering for end-of-school pickup. The roadway was wet from steady rain, but that factor wasn't mentioned in VSP's release.
An International box truck was traveling north on U.S. 220, less than a mile south of the school, when it merged into the right turn lane, where multiple vehicles were stopped and waiting to turn right onto Drewry Mason School Road.
The box truck sideswiped five of those vehicles before pushing a sixth -- a 2016 Ram pickup -- off the right side of the road.
The box truck and the sixth vehicle came to rest against an embankment, but not before the box truck struck the rear of a seventh vehicle -- a 2012 Chevrolet van -- in the turn lane.
When the box truck struck the rear of the 2012 Chevrolet van, which sparked a chain reaction crash involving two additional vehicles in front of it also stopped in the turn lane.
The driver of the box truck, William C. Leonard, 21, of Winston Salem, N.C., was charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.
Leonard was not injured in the crash.
The names of those injured or the status of their injuries was not released.
