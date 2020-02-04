Two vehicles collided at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in Henry County, resulting in four injuries that included a child.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Koehler Road and Appalachian Drive, and a dispatcher with MHC Communications Center reported two cars had T-boned.
Henry County Public Safety, the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad and Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company were among the responding agencies.
The Virginia State Police is investigating, and no details of the severity of the injuries were available.
Rain had just begun to fall but enough to cover the roadway. Koehler Road was closed to all traffic while the vehicles and debris were being cleared from the scene.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
