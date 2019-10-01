Four people had to be extricated after the car in which they were traveling left U.S. 220 southbound near the North Carolina state line Monday and became wedged among trees.
Two men and two women were transported by ambulances to UNC Healthcare-Rockingham in Eden, N.C. Ridgeway Fire Chief Cotton Trent said he didn’t think any of them had life-threatening injuries.
Trent said the car, which appeared to be a 4-door Toyota, “hit one tree and wedged in between two others. My guys had to take the door off and cut the top off.”
The accident happened at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the curvy stretch of the highway just north of the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre. The road was closed to traffic for a short time while the victims were transported.
The Virginia State Police is investigating and did not provide details.
“That stretch of 220 is very curvy," Trent said. "A lot of times people come through there that are not familiar with this area. They are going too fast, not prepared for it. Into the trees they go,”
In addition to Trent's company, the Ridgeway District Volunteer Rescue Squad and Henry County Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
