Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident shortly after 8 p.m. Friday near the Riverside Flea Market on Greensboro Road.
A red compact car appeared to have left the roadway and collided with a structure off the road before bouncing back into the roadway and coming to a stop.
Airbags were deployed, and two people were extracted from the vehicle with injuries.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg had the area under a severe heavy rain alert at the time of the crash.
Virginia State Police were investigating. No other details were available.
