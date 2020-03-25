The need for social distancing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic creates a delicate problem for those in jail because they are awaiting a trial or serving out a sentence.
Although new orders have been issued to limit the number of cases and individuals who would appear in court, jails are crowded and inmates are housed in close proximity. This goes against state edicts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
But there also is the need to maintain law and order, which has brought new procedures and some leniency to help keep people out of jail or process and move along cases of people who are.
For instance nearby jurisdictions such as Guilford County, N.C., are working to release inmates with low bonds in hopes to create a greater distance between inmates. And although there have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Greensboro or High Point jails, officials there say they are taking the action in order to help prevent an outbreak.
And that's the reason the Henry County jail could be making changes.
“We are looking at the same measures as everyone else to reduce the number of people entering the jail,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said. “We want to reduce numbers, but public safety has to come first.”
Perry said his staff would be evaluating the possibility of releasing inmates on a “case by case basis.”
Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper is at home recuperating from knee surgery and referred questions to Maj. Laura Hopkins.
“We haven’t done anything yet,” Hopkins said. “We’ve referred three [inmates] to the Commonwealth’s Attorney [Andrew Hall], but he wasn’t interested."
Hopkins said the jail at 13 Moss St. S. in Martinsville is always at capacity and that nearly 50 inmates are being “housed-out,” meaning the city pays for the inmate to be kept at another jail facility.
“We are offering HEM [home electronic monitoring] to those that are housed-out at no cost,” Hopkins said. “The cost of keeping an inmate at another facility is more than it costs to have them at home and monitored.”
Hopkins said so far no one has accepted the department's offer to wear an ankle bracelet at home instead of being behind bars.
A joint statement released March 19 by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the Virginia Sheriffs Association, the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys, the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission and the Virginia Association of Regional Jails stated local, regional and state public safety agencies are working in close coordination to ensure the safety of employees and residents in correctional facilities.
State orders changes
Gov. Ralph Northam has suspended all in-person visitation to state correctional facilities, and both Perry and Hopkins say they have followed suit for their jails.
VDOC has suspended all transfers from local and regional jails for the next 30 days.
Northam has encouraged all prosecutors, defense attorney, sheriff’s and other jail officials to “explore proactive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring public safety.
He has recommended police issue summonses instead of making arrests, that judges reduce the sentences of those convicted and that low-risk offenders be considered for release.
He has recommended sentencing time be reduced and summonses be issued instead of arrests.
Courts adjust
A judicial emergency was issued March 16 by Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons applies to all General District Courts, Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts and Circuit Courts.
In complying with the order from Lemons, all courts in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties will remain open for arraignments, all bond hearings, protective orders and criminal trials and preliminary hearings for those currently in jail.
Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts will remain open to hear emergency removal petitions and foster-care review hearings.
All other traffic, criminal and civil cases will be continued and rescheduled, according to the order.
If you have received a traffic citation that is because of an expired vehicle inspection, expired vehicle registration or not having your driver’s license or vehicle registration in your possession, your case will be dismissed by the judge once you provide the Clerk with verification the issue has been corrected.
The order stipulation that courtroom attendance will be limited to “attorneys, parties, necessary, witnesses and members of the press for matters that cannot be continued.”
The order from Lemons remains in effect until April 6 and may be extended.
