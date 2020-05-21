Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY FOR ROANOKE...PULASKI...FLOYD...HENRY...FRANKLIN...PATRICK AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RADFORD...THE CITY OF SALEM...THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE... AT 750 PM EDT, NUMEROUS REPORTING STREAM GAUGES INDICATED FLOODING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. IN HENRY COUNTY AT 645 PM EDT, THE NORTH MAYO RIVER NEAR SPENCER WAS AT 11.0 FEET AND RISING. FLOOD STAGE IS 8 FEET, AND MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 11 FEET. THIS IS THE HIGHEST STAGE SINCE JANUARY, 2010 ON THIS GAUGE. IN HENRY COUNTY AT 630 PM EDT, SMITH RIVER NEAR BASSETT WAS AT 9.2 FEET AND FALLING. ACTION STAGE IS 8 FEET AND NO FLOOD STAGE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR THIS GAUGE. FLOODING IS GENERALLY CONTROLLED BY PHILPOTT DAM UPSTREAM. IN HENRY COUNTY AT 645 PM EDT, SMITH RIVER NEAR MARTINSVILLE WAS AT 10.7 FEET AND RISING. FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET, AND MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY AT 720 PM EDT, THE SOUTH FORK OF THE ROANOKE RIVER NEAR SHAWSVILLE WAS AT 7.1 FEET AND FALLING. FLOOD STAGE IS 5 FEET AND MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 7 FEET. ALLEGHANY SPRINGS ROADS MAY BE FLOODED. IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY AT 720 PM EDT, THE ROANOKE RIVER NEAR LAFAYETTE WAS AT 10.1 FEET AND SLOWLY FALLING. FLOOD STAGE IS 8 FEET AND MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... RADFORD... MARTINSVILLE... AND PULASKI. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VIRGINIA TECH, THE MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY, THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS, MARTINSVILLE AIRPORT, AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&