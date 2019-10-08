By Bill Wyatt
Special to the Bulletin
A vehicle came to rest on its side against the pylons supporting the U.S. 220 overpass on Carver Road in Henry County, just above Jordan Creek, shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The female driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was entrapped. The jaws of life were used to free her.
She was removed at approximately 4:55 p.m. and transported by rescue squad to Sovah-Martinsville.
Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
There was no immediate report on who she was or how her vehicle came to be in that position.
Henry County Public Safety, the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department and the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
