About 26 people attended a job fair on Tuesday morning in search of a second chance.
Organized by the Martinsville-Henry County Re-Entry Council, the fifth annual Re-Entry Job and Resource Fair was staged to help individuals with criminal records connect with employers and community resources.
The council is made up of government agencies and nonprofits that work together to help people who previously have been incarcerated to return to the workforce and community.
There were about 13 businesses and 24 nonprofit agencies on hand at Patrick Henry Community College, offering information on job openings, educational programs, food and housing assistance and more.
Mandy Folman of the Southern Area Agency on Aging serves as the co-convener for the MHC Re-Entry Council.
“Just showing the returning citizens how many employers and resources in the community are backing and supporting them is encouraging,” she said.
Folman did not know if any of the businesses made job offers during the event, but she observed “several employers left with a list of prospects.”
Re-Entry Council member Natalie Hodge recently released a short film, “Sell,” that takes a fictional look at the process of re-entry. She called Tuesday’s job fair “a great success.”
“I saw lots of engagement,” Hodge said. “I think the big picture is plugging people into a purpose. This gives folks who may have trouble reconnecting to that purpose an opportunity to be self-sufficient.”
Finding steady employment is key to helping former offenders stay out of the criminal justice system in the future, organizers said.
“Serving the re-entry population is not always an easy sell to the community,” Folman said, but helping people re-integrate after prison helps society as a whole. “Giving opportunities to this population promotes public safety and reduces recidivism,” she said.
Recidivism means a relapse of criminal behavior that results in being arrested and/or sent back behind bars, usually within 3 years of being released. The U.S. Department of Corrections released data last month showing that, for the fourth year in a row, Virginia has the lowest recidivism rate in the country: 23.4%. The Virginia DOC credited this, in part, to re-entry programs like this one throughout the state.
However, even if they do not commit any more crimes, having a criminal record makes it more difficult for people to find employment and housing. Without a means of supporting themselves, ex-offenders are more likely to return to old behavior and potentially wind up back behind bars.
Individuals who have been incarcerated can expect their future earnings to be reduced by about 40%, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A 2006 study, published in the Journal of Correctional Education, looked at thousands of help-wanted ads in Virginia and found that of a mere 8.23% were open to hiring an applicant with a criminal record.
Although then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2015 signed legislation to “ban the box,” or eliminate questions about previous convictions on the application for state jobs, many private employers still ask this question. And answering “yes” can cut an applicant’s chances of a call back or job offer in half.
Events such as the Re-Entry Job Fair are seeking to change these statistics, organizers said.
Attending on Tuesday was Martinsville Vice Mayor Chad Martin, another member of the Re-Entry Council. He praised the council for its collaboration and communication.
“Martinsville and Henry County do an amazing job helping people, but we’re terrible at communicating,” he said, noting there are more than 200 nonprofits in the area, and they do not always talk to each other to avoid duplicating work. When that happens, “we’re not being strategic.”
On the contrary, Martin said of the Re-Entry Council, “this organization communicates very well.”
“Prison is a very traumatic experience,” not only for the prisoner, but for their family members, Martin said. “One of the things I’ve seen in my work is that it’s not only the person who goes to jail, it’s the family who goes to jail with them.”
After an incarceration, both the person and their family need intensive counseling and help to transition back into normal life successfully, he said. “Helping them get back into society and make their own money is part of that counseling.”
Hodge pointed out that when more people are employed, it has a positive impact on the economy.
“We want more taxpayers in the community,” she said. “We want as many people as possible to have jobs, to be spending money and eating out at restaurants and reinvesting in the community.
