Terrell Kiwon Martin of 42 Richwood Circle in Martinsville now will face murder charges by a judge on May 19 in Martinsville Circuit Court.
Martin is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyrone Antwon Herndon of Martinsville in the parking lot of Fas Mart at 1105 Brookdale St. in Martinsville on Dec. 30, 2017.
The Martinsville Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to Fas Mart at 12:17 a.m. and found Herndon, 33, with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville and pronounced dead.
The shooter had fled the scene by the time police arrived, but during the investigation police identified Martin as a suspect and received help from the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force to find him and obtain warrants for his arrest.
Martin was arrested on Jan. 11, 2018, in Franklin, which is in Southampton County.
Martin also faces charges shooting in a public place causing injury, recklessness with gun causing injury and use of firearm in a felony first offense.
A jury trial had been scheduled for June 24 of last year, but the case was continued at the request of the defense because a witness, Tamisha Valentine of Martinsville, was unable to be located.
Martin’s lawyer, Jason Eisner, then withdrew a request for trial by jury, and he will be tried by a judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.