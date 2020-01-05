Patrons of Kafenio Mediterranean Cuisine restaurant at 10 East Church St., Upper Level in Martinsville, were shocked and dismayed to learn the business suddenly and unexpectedly closed its doors for good last week.
“It is with great regret that the owners of Kafenio have decided to close the restaurant,” Manager and Executive Chef Janet Ashby wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “I am sorry for any inconvenience.”
Ashby said she loved serving her loyal customers, and any gift certificates would be honored at Hugo’s, another restaurant in the same building on the lower level.
Mervyn and Virginia King are the owners of the building where both restaurants are located.
“It [Kafenio] lost on average about $4,000 a month, and it went on for about 18 months,” said King as he greeted people coming in and going out of Hugo’s on a recent Sunday.
“They had a very loyal following, there just wasn’t enough of them [customers].”
Virginia King said Kafenio was owned by Aman Sarwary, who also owns Hugo’s.
“He wanted very much for Kafenio to be successful,” she said. “Even though we charged no rent, Aman was losing thousands of dollars every month for a year and a half. It was not possible to continue having that loss.”
Sarwary agreed with the Kings.
“The customers were so loyal,” he said. “They were just not so many.
“I have offered everyone that worked there jobs at Hugo’s, so no one will lose a job.”
Sarwary said so far only Ashby has accepted his offer, but that’s good news for those who loved to eat at Kafenio.
“We will have some of the Mediterranean items on our [Hugo’s] menu, and we will start doing the breakfast on Saturday mornings like Kafenio,” Sarwary said.
Breakfast was the strongest draw for Kafenio, and Saturday mornings were the busiest.
“This was our favorite ‘go to’ place for my husband and I to grab breakfast or lunch,” Lynn Pritchett wrote on Kafenio’s Facebook page.
Said Glen Wood: “Sad to hear the news. We always enjoyed meals there and the service.”
Anita Davis Hobbs said the local eatery will be missed. “Thank you for the delicious food and great service! One of the few places that was great to accommodate dietary restrictions,” she said.
Virginia King echoed the customers’ sentiments: “Aman, Merv and I are very sad that the restaurant needed to close. We were very proud of it. We wanted it to be an asset in uptown Martinsville. We are glad to know that the customers loved the food and the service.”
Mervyn King noted the facilities on the upper level have been operated as a coffee shop for many years before Kafenio, and he thought the Uptown area of Martinsville would still support one.
“The kitchen is one of the most modern, state-of-the-art kitchens in the area. I’m looking for someone to take over the facility and run it as a restaurant.”
Sarwary said he would consider reopening the restaurant again if the right opportunity arose.
“Maybe Italian,” he said.
King said the facility is available immediately.
“And I’m willing to give them six months free rent,” he said.
