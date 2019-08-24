Two people were killed when a vehicle crossed the center line and struck another head-on Thursday night on Fairystone Parkway in Patrick County.
The collision occurred at 7:10 p.m. about a half-mile east of Fairystone Lake Drive, a release from the Virginia State Police said.
A 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Reese O’Neil Wiggington, 36, of Ferrum was traveling east when it crossed the center line and struck a 1999 Honda Passport driven by Donna Baliles Benfield, 48, of Stuart.
Wiggington and Benfield were wearing seat belts and died at the scene.
They were the only occupants of the vehicles.
Virginia State Police Trooper T.E. Knight is continuing to investigate.