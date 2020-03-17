The MCPD has issued an advisory for all motorists on or near the Church Street and Fairy Street intersection.
There is only one lane of traffic in each direction on Church St. due to utility work that is taking place. The lane closures will remain throughout the day and during this afternoon's work commute.
Police are asking everyone in this area to "slow down and use caution.
