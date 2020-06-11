A large, uprooted tree was discovered by Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies around noon Thursday.
The tree had fallen across the power lines and into the roadway at 2874 Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale.
The weather was sunny and hot, but the U.S. Forestry Service says fallen trees are often the result of soil instability, water logging or heavy storms.
Appalachian Power acknowledged the fallen tree resulted in a power outage affecting five customers. They estimated power would be restored by 4:30 p.m.
There were no injuries reported.
