Effective Monday payment windows located in the Henry County treasurer’s office and the Public Service Authority will close for walk-up service. Residents are urged to pay online at www.henrycountyva.gov/paymybill, by mail or use the drop box in front of the Henry County Administration Building. PSA customers who need to sign up for service or disconnect service should call 276-634-2505.
Southwestern Virginia Gas Company has closed its lobby at 208 Lester St. in Martinsville until further notice. Customers may call 276-632-5662 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email customersupport@swvagas.com. Payments may be made at https://swvagas.com/paybill.php or at the drop box at the building.
An event about substance abuse being conducted at Radford University and streamed to participants at New College Institute in Martinsville, scheduled for next Friday, has been rescheduled because NCI is closed. The conference will be May 22. The schedule remains the same. NCI is closing through March 28, when the situation will be re-evaluated. The LIFE events on March 18 and March 25 will be rescheduled.
Antioch Christian Church in Spencer canceled services for Sunday.
The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center will be closed to the public Monday through March 30. Center personnel remain available for assistance. Call 276-632-8006 or email Tourism@YesMartinsville.com.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount have suspended all public celebrations of Mass, on Sundays, holy days and weekdays until further notice. Both parish churches will keep their doors open during the daylight hours for private prayer or devotion.
Averett University has postponed its spring commencement, which had been scheduled for May 2. The university has said the ceremony is not canceled and will be rescheduled.
All Virginia State Parks visitors centers are closed.
The MOPS DIY wreath class at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church is canceled.
The Patrick County Music Association jamboree has been canceled.
A 31 Bingo fundraiser at Bassett Volunteer Fire Department has been canceled.
4-H Camp registration has been postponed as has an informational scheduled for Thursday. The status of these events will be re-visited after April 1.
All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library — that includes the Martinsville Public Library — will be closed until March 30. At that time, a decision will be made whether to reopen.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services has adjusted its schedule. The office will be open for lobby hours between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Customers are encouraged to mail in required documents and schedule interviews by telephone. When the lobby is closed, questions or to report abuse/neglect complaints should be directed to 276-656-4300.
Social Security offices — including the one in Martinsville — will offer phone and online services only. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov. or call 800-772-1213.
The Virginia CareerWorks offices in Martinsville and Stuart are closed until March 31. All hiring events also are canceled. Virtual services are available in at 276-634-3600 (Martinsville) and 276-694-6542 (Stuart).
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s office hours, scheduled for Henry County on Wednesday, has been canceled.
The SPCA’s Woofstock Furball fundraiser, scheduled for March 28, has been canceled. A new date will be announced.
Ridgeway United Methodist Church has canceled its community breakfast scheduled for Saturday and its indoor yard sale scheduled for April 4.
Way of Truth Holy Church Men’s Fellowship has canceled its ushers’ anniversary service which had been scheduled for Sunday.
Patrick County Chamber of Commerce career readiness workshops, scheduled for Tuesdays in March, are canceled.
Drug Free Martinsville/Henry County Coalition has canceled its meeting for March. Its next scheduled meeting is April 15. Planning for the National Drug Take Back Day on April 25 is continuing.
TheatreWorks Community Players will not be hosting a public audience for our upcoming production “Of Mice and Men,” which was scheduled for this and next weekend. An alternative presentation is being developed.
Piedmont Arts will be closed to the public through March 31. All public events and classes scheduled during this time have been be canceled. Museum offices will remain open. Dancing for the Arts, scheduled for April 4, will be postponed until a later date.
Reynolds Homestead will be closed until at least March 30. All programs scheduled at the Reynolds Homestead Community Enrichment Center and Creative Arts Center through April 30 have been canceled. Individuals registered for activities requiring a prepayment will be contacted about program credit and refund options. The Reynolds Homestead staff will work to reschedule programs where feasible and will continue to provide updates about programs and events on the Reynolds Homestead Facebook page.
Patrick Henry Community College canceled all public meetings on campus for 30 days. This includes the Patriot Player’s production of “Sister Act,” the Martinsville Mini Maker Faire, the Simulation Center grand opening at SOVAH Health, PHCC’s Community Career Fair and Administrative Professionals Day and other events. Commencement scheduled for May has been canceled.
The Martinsville-Henry County Triad S.A.L.T. Council seminar that was slated for Wednesday has been canceled.
Martinsville Senior Center is curtailing all activities at the center located through next Friday. This includes the senior nutrition site, Bible study classes, Rook games and bingo games. The shutdown does not include transportation for seniors to medical appointments, grocery store, pharmacy, etc. All activities are planned to resume on March 30. For questions, call 276-403-5260
The Gap Civil concert and Bassett Music Jamboree at HJDB Event Center scheduled for today is canceled.
The program with author Donald Wright schedules for Tuesday at the Bassett Historical Center will be rescheduled.
The bluegrass and gospel music by One Day at Time and Game-on activities scheduled for today at HJDB Event Center have been canceled.
The community breakfast scheduled for Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Avenue, has been canceled.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville will do drive-through only for its community meal on Wednesday March 25.
First Baptist Church of Martinsville will not hold any services on Sunday through May 3. Its Early Learning Center will be open normal hours this week, with some restrictions for parental drop-off and pick-up. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/fbc-elc-response-to-covid-19/.
The free community dinner scheduled for April 7 at Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway will not be held. The meals tentatively will resume June 2.
The Historic Garden Week in Virginia house and garden tours, set locally for April 22, have been canceled.
