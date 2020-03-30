These schedule changes were provided to the Martinsville Bulletin and will be updated as new information is sent to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.
» Overnight facilities and restrooms at Virginia State Parks will be closed through April 30, including Fairy Stone State Park in Henry County. The closure includes all overnight facilities such as cabins, campgrounds, camping cabins and yurts, as well as restrooms and bathhouses. Reservations will be cancelled and reservation holders will automatically receive refunds. Virginia State Parks remain open as an essential good to the general public for day-use activities such as hiking, biking, wildlife viewing and exercise. Staff will be available by phone if assistance is needed.
» The Blue Ridge Regional Library announced that all branches will remain closed and all events will be canceled until it is deemed safe to open again. The library had said it would be closed until March 31. Items no longer will be collected, but no fines will be accrued. External digital services remain active.
» Patrick Henry Community College as of Wednesday has closed buildings on its campus to the public. Anyone, including students, who has business with the college must make an appointment with the appropriate person. The entire campus will be closed on Fridays for cleaning and sanitizing.
» Voter registrar offices are closed through April 6. Online voter registration and applying for a ballot by mail can be accomplished at https://www.elections.viginia.gov./. A form also can be printed at https://www.martinsville-va.gov/gonverment/registrar and then mailed to P.O. Box 1323, Martinsville, 24114, or faxed to 276-403-5258. For questions call 276-403-5122.
» The National Drug Take Back scheduled for April has been canceled. Officials at Drug Free Martinsville/Henry County Coalition are developing ways to advertise the permanent take-back boxes in the area, the use of lock boxes and Deterra bags for at-home deactivation. No future meetings have been scheduled.
» The VITA tax assistance office is closed until further notice but plans to reopen before the new July tax deadline. Organizers recommend people file their own taxes for free on taxes.com. For assistance, they can call the VITA line at 276-403-5976 and leave a message for a return call.
» Southern Area Agency on Aging plans to begin accepting applications for Senior Farmers’ Market Program between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The public is advised not to apply in person; applications will only be taken by phone, no exceptions. For questions, call Kathy Trout or Teresa Fontaine at 276-632-6442.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce continues to work remotely and will continue to update members on available relief, as well as providing business/organization closures and special information to the community. For more info visit Martinsville.com or call 276-632-6401.
» The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce has closed its office and is working remotely. If you need assistance email patcchamber@embarqmail.com or call 276-694-6012 or 276-229-9917.
» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services has closed its lobby to the public. Customers are encouraged to mail in required documents and schedule interviews by telephone. Questions or to report abuse/neglect complaints should be directed to 276-656-4300. For child protective services complaints, call 276-656-4337 or 276-656-4355. The child protective services hotline is at 800-552-7096. Adult protective services hotline, 888-832-3858; for deaf or hard-of-hearing, 800-828-1120 or 711. For Medicaid, TANF, TANF or SNAP, apply at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/ or call 855-635-4370; and Cover Virginia Call Center (for Medicaid) is at 855-242-8282.
» SPCA Martinsville-Henry County is restricting visitors to people who are seriously committed to fostering or adopting. The SPCA is maintaining a locked door during business hours, and the public is asked to ring the doorbell to adopt, foster or donate. Those sick or who have traveled are asked to reschedule. There are collection sites outside the door for material donations. The shelter is accepting only emergency owner-surrendered animals.
» Henry County treasurer’s office and the Public Service Authority have closed payment windows for walk-up service. Residents are urged to pay online at www.henrycountyva.gov/paymybill, by mail or use the drop box in front of the Henry County Administration Building. PSA customers who need to sign up for service or disconnect service should call 276-634-2505.
» Henry County Commissioner of Revenue office is closed. For more information call 276-634-4690 or email at llove@co.henry.va.us.
» Southwestern Virginia Gas Company has closed its lobby at 208 Lester St. in Martinsville until further notice. Customers may call 276-632-5662 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email customersupport@swvagas.com. Payments may be made at https://swvagas.com/paybill.php or at the drop box at the building.
» Substance abuse seminar conducted at Radford University and streamed to participants at New College Institute in Martinsville has been rescheduled because NCI is closed. The conference will be May 22. The schedule remains the same.
» New College Institute is closed. The LIFE event scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled.
» The Spencer-Penn Centre is closed for the interim.
» Coalition for Health and Wellness has canceled all fitness classes.
» Lisa Hearndon’s L.I.F.T. Zumba classes are canceled during this interim.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center will be closed to the public through Monday. Center personnel remain available for assistance. Call 276-632-8006 or email Tourism@YesMartinsville.com.
» Averett University has postponed its spring commencement, which had been scheduled for May 2. The university has said the ceremony is not canceled and will be rescheduled.
» Piedmont Arts is closed through April 23.
» Social Security offices — including the one in Martinsville — will offer phone and online services only. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov. or call 800-772-1213.
» Virginia CareerWorks offices in Martinsville and Stuart are closed until TuesdayMarch 31. All hiring events also are canceled. Virtual services are available in at 276-634-3600 (Martinsville) and 276-694-6542 (Stuart).
» Patrick County Chamber of Commerce career readiness workshops, scheduled for Tuesday, is canceled.
» Reynolds Homestead will be closed until at least Monday. All programs scheduled at the Reynolds Homestead Community Enrichment Center and Creative Arts Center through April 30 have been canceled. Individuals registered for activities requiring a prepayment will be contacted about program credit and refund options. The Reynolds Homestead staff will work to reschedule programs where feasible and will continue to provide updates about programs and events on the Reynolds Homestead Facebook page.
» Historic Garden Week in Virginia house and garden tours, set locally for April 22, have been canceled.
» Relay for Life has been rescheduled for August.
