- Drug Free Martinsville/Henry County Coalition has canceled its meeting for March. Its next scheduled meeting is April 15. Planning for the National Drug Take Back Day on April 25 is continuing.
- TheatreWorks Community Players will not be hosting a public audience for our upcoming production “Of Mice and Men,” which was scheduled for the next two weekends. An alternative presentation is being developed.
- Piedmont Arts will be closed to the public through March 31. All public events and classes scheduled during this time have been be canceled. Museum offices will remain open. Dancing for the Arts, scheduled for April 4, will be postponed until a later date.
- New College Institute is closing its building to the public through March 28, when the situation will be re-evaluated. The LIFE events on March 18 and March 25 will be rescheduled.
- Reynolds Homestead will be closed until at least March 30. All programs scheduled at the Reynolds Homestead Community Enrichment Center and Creative Arts Center through April 30 have been canceled. Individuals registered for activities requiring a prepayment will be contacted about program credit and refund options. The Reynolds Homestead staff will work to reschedule programs where feasible and will continue to provide updates about programs and events on the Reynolds Homestead Facebook page.
- Patrick Henry Community College canceled all public meetings on campus for 30 days. This includes the Patriot Player’s production of “Sister Act,” the Martinsville Mini Maker Faire, the Simulation Center grand opening at SOVAH Health, PHCC’s Community Career Fair and Administrative Professionals Day and other events.
- All programs at the Martinsville Public Library have been canceled until March 28. Normal programming may resume on March 30.
- The Martinsville-Henry County Triad S.A.L.T. Council seminar that was slated for Wednesday has been canceled.
- Martinsville Senior Center is curtailing all activities at the center located, at 21 Moss St., from Tuesday through March 27. This includes the senior nutrition site, Bible study classes, Rook games and bingo games. The shutdown does not include transportation for seniors to medical appointments, grocery store, pharmacy, etc. All activities are planned to resume on March 30. For questions, call 276- 403-5260
- The Gap Civil concert and Bassett Music Jamboree at HJDB Event Center scheduled for Friday is canceled.
- The program with author Donald Wright schedules for March 24 at the Bassett Historical Center has been canceled and will be rescheduled.
- The bluegrass and gospel music by One Day at Time and Game-on activities scheduled for Friday at HJDB Event Center have been canceled.
- The community breakfast scheduled for Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Avenue, has been canceled.
- Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville will do drive-through only for its community meal on March 25. Pickup will be at 5:30-6:30 p.m. To order, call 276-647-8150 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
- First Baptist Church of Martinsville will not hold any services on Sunday. All meetings and Bible studies are cancelled through the end of the month. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/a-note-from-the-pastor-about-covid-19/
- First Baptist Church Early Learning Center will be open normal hours this week, with some restrictions for parental drop-off and pick-up. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/fbc-elc-response-to-covid-19/
- Magna Vista ROTC has canceled plans to participate in the funeral of Peter Goebel of Martinsville at Arlington National Cemetery next Monday. A memorial service will be held locally at a later date.
- The Historic Garden Week in Virginia house and garden tour have been canceled, according to Martinsville-Henry County HGW Chair Joanie Petty. In Martinsville, HGW would have been held April 22.
Send any cancellations or schedule changs to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.
