More information was released this morning about the latest persons in Henry County to test positive for the coronavirus.
Martinsville, the last municipality in the state not to have had a positive test for the coronavirus, now has two.
The West Piedmont Health District announced those tests results on Monday afternoon, a few minutes after revealing a 16th case in Henry County.
These two cases in the city, revealed in an email from district spokesperson Nancy Bell, are two women: one in her 20s and one in her 50s.
The woman in her 20s had suspected exposure to COVID-19 cases through her travel history, Bell’s release said. She is being isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
The woman in her 50s has had a known exposure to a COVID-19 case through her travel history.
She, too, is being isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
A man in his 40s is the latest case from Henry County, where earlier Monday Bell disclosed details about three other cases.
This man has had a known exposure to COVID-19. He is being isolated at home, and his close contacts have been identified
On Monday morning data released by the Virginia Department of Health actually showed the county to have had 15 positive tests, but Bell said that one of them actually was a case for Henrico County and that the data would be corrected.
The announced count later on Monday remained 16, coming the day after positive cases statewide surpassed 13,000.
The three cases in Henry County that were reported originally on Friday and Saturday involve a man in his 50s and a man and woman in their 20s.
The 50-year-old had a suspected known exposure, Bell wrote in an email, and is being isolated at home. His close contacts have been identified and quarantined.
The male and female in their 20s appear to be a couple, both of whom have had exposure to COVID-19 cases through travel.
They, too, are being isolated at home, and their close contracts have been identified, Bell wrote.
VDH’s report shows there are 13,535 cases and the 458 deaths. Some 2,066 people have been hospitalized.
Henry County’s number of hospitalizations remains at two, with one of those having died.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Patrick County has two cases, and Franklin County has 19.
Danville has 33 positive cases, and Pittsylvania County has 11.
Total cases could pass 3 million worldwide and 1 million in the United States today.
