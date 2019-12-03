To the editor:
The city of Martinsville has been my home for 75 years. I grew up here, my children grew up here, and my grand and great-grandchildren grew up here, and there are little ones still growing. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
I am confused about this talk about this city reverting to a town. I would like to know more about reversion. I also think that the citizens of Martinsville have a right to be involved with the plan to revert. Many people join me in not knowing how reversion will affect their lives.
I’m hoping that reversion will be an open topic. It’s not fair to shut people out of something that might change their way of living. I would like to know a lot about reversion. I’d also like to see more open-door sessions on the subject.
I’d like to know what to expect when Martinsville is changed from a city to a town. Who will benefit from the change? How will the change affect the schools? There are many questions that need answers, because reversion will change things here. We need to know exactly what those changes will be.
MARY E. FARRIS
Martinsville
