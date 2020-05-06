Susan Blankenship had been taking all of the recommended health precautions since news of the coronavirus outbreak hit Virginia.
Blankenship, who is 61, said she was diligent about wearing a face mask over her mouth and nose every time she had to go out in public. She ordered groceries for curbside pickup so she wouldn’t have to enter the store. She wore disposable gloves while pumping gas. Deemed an essential worker, she continued going to work full-time at a Martinsville call center each weekday, but otherwise she tried not to leave her home in Patrick County.
But that wasn’t enough.
On Monday night, Blankenship got a call from the Sovah-Martinsville emergency room confirming that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She is the third person in Patrick County to be diagnosed with the virus.
“I was doing all the right things and had been for weeks, but I still contracted the thing anyway,” she said Tuesday in a phone interview, speaking from the bedroom where she is self-isolating for the next week.
Fortunately, Blankenship seems to have a mild case, so she is serving out her 7-day quarantine at home. She must wear a mask and stay separate from her family, communicating with her husband, Don, and their 24-year-old daughter Maggie through a closed bedroom door. Both are under a 2-week quarantine to see if they develop symptoms, and they also plan to get tested this week, she said.
Blankenship is trying to stay positive during her bout with the virus. She said she has adopted a motto of “One battle, one day, one step at a time.”
As long as she continues to improve, doctors have said she could be back to her normal routine by this weekend and cleared for work on Monday morning. In the meantime, she is speaking out about her experience in the hopes that people will see how easily the virus can spread and follow health guidelines to protect themselves and others.
“If I have to be the someone who gets this COVID-19 in order for individuals to take this pandemic seriously and to take the restrictions that are in place seriously, then I want to lead by example. It’s still so important to wear your protective gear and keep doing the social distancing,” Blankenship said.
“To the people in the community who believe this is 'fake news' or believe this virus is a hoax, I want to say, hey, wake up people! This is real. This is serious. This is my whole intention with telling my story: to make it real for people, to give a voice to COVID in our area.”
'Extremely uncomfortable'
“May 1 was the first day that I didn’t feel right,” Blankenship said.
Friday began with no symptoms. Blankenship worked her normal shift in the office, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It wasn’t until she got home from work that evening that she “started feeling funny,” with chills and a cough.
Wondering if she had a fever, she took her temperature, but the reading was normal.
The next day, “I felt fine, I thought,” Blankenship said. “Then, Saturday afternoon, say about 4 o’clock, I started feeling like I had a fever again, so I took my temperature. It was 101.4. I guess I panicked.”
With no COVID-19 testing available at the Patrick County urgent care, she drove herself to the Sovah Health emergency room in Martinsville. There, they put her in an isolation room and did a series of tests.
“They did an IV, chest x-rays, blood pressure, flu test and COVID test, which was very, very, very uncomfortable,” Blankenship said. “I don’t wish that test on anybody. The flu test is two long cotton swabs stuck up in both nostrils, and then COVID is an even longer one that is stuck up there. It’s hard to describe. You feel like it’s reaching the back of your skull.”
On a scale of 1 to 10 in terms of discomfort, she rated the test “about a 20. It’s extremely uncomfortable, but necessary.”
Blankenship had a fever of 100.3 when she arrived at the ER, and she was told it had to come down before she left. After receiving Tylenol and IV fluids, her temperature decreased to normal levels, and she was released around 11 p.m. Doctors diagnosed her with a respiratory infection and prescribed antibiotics and a cough suppressant until the COVID-19 results could be confirmed.
“I was advised to quarantine at home until the test results came back in,” she said, which she was told could take 5 days. “Fortunately, it did not take that long. I received a call Monday night with the confirmed positive.”
When she heard the words “COVID positive,” Blankenship said, she was so upset that she barely heard the rest of the conversation with the doctor.
“Monday was awful. I was so distraught. I cried,” she said. “Because I was in shock and so upset, I had Don call the ER doctor back to confirm what I had heard.”
Physically, however, she said she has been “feeling fine. No fever, no muscle aches, no headaches, no chills, no pain anywhere. Nothing. I basically feel normal, if you want to know the truth.”
The quarantine will end after 7 days as long as Blankenship continues to show no symptoms and her condition doesn’t worsen. The ER doctor told her that would be Sunday, she said, while a health department official she spoke to on Tuesday said it could be as soon as Friday, counting 1 week from the onset of her symptoms.
The West Piedmont Health District called her to determine where she went and who she might have encountered the week before the diagnosis, when she may have unknowingly been contagious, Blankenship said.
Virus post goes viral
After finding out her test results on Monday night, Blankenship broke the bad news to friends and family with a public post on her personal Facebook page. In it, she described her plans to quarantine and ended with a plea for people to take pandemic precautions seriously.
Hundreds of people “liked” the post that night and sent messages of sympathy, offers of help, and prayers for healing. A few asked if they could share it to spread the word about the virus.
But on Tuesday morning, Blankenship said she received a different kind of message.
“I had a text on my phone this morning from my employer,” she said Tuesday. “They asked me as a favor to remove that post. I did, but I should not have, because that was my personal story with no mention of my employer. It was to inform my family members and my friends of my condition and diagnosis and what I was doing.”
Blankenship said she does not know why she was asked to remove the post. She also declined to name her employer. She did say, however, that the incident has made her more determined to speak publicly about having COVID-19.
“I’m strong-willed. I’m not going to be silenced. If it makes a difference in somebody’s life, then fantastic,” she said.
Before her diagnosis, Blankenship says she frequently wore a mask in the office.
“I didn’t necessarily wear the mask sitting at my desk because I have a headset on,” she said. “When I leave my desk, I put the mask on, whenever I go to lunch, to break or to the bathroom. When I come into work, I have the mask on.”
The absence of high-speed internet in her area of Patrick County meant Blankenship could not work from home during the pandemic.
“The requirements for the system that I use in my job, the high-speed internet requires 100 megabytes per second in order to properly run those systems. In Patrick County, where I live, the current speed is only 10 megabytes per second. I can only be upgraded to 15,” she said.
“Therefore, I could not work from home. If I had been able to work from home, I would be doing that, and none of this would be happening.”
No rush to end restrictions
Blankenship said she plans to keep practicing health precautions long after her quarantine ends.
“I’ll continue using my mask, continue using a disposable glove to pump my gas. I’ll definitely keep social distancing,” she said. “I care too much for my fellow man and my family and everyone else in my community. I don’t wish COVID on anybody.”
She is also skeptical of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to start reopening businesses in Virginia and phase out restrictions as early as May 15.
“I don’t agree. I’m totally against the governor of Virginia loosening restrictions. Why not keep doing what we’re doing. which is seeming to work?” Blankenship said. “What happens in June, July, August, when we have a surge in cases and you have to place restrictions again? Stay the course. Don’t release nothing until this virus is stemmed.”
