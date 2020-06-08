Life has been a little different at Primland’s famous 19th Pub for the past couple of months. Instead of bustling with guests in the springtime, one of the busiest seasons of the year for the resort’s eatery and bar, not only have no guests been arriving from out of town – no one else has been arriving, period.
When national shutdowns started because of COVID-19, the 19th Pub took a drastic measure. Like 4 in 10 of the nation’s restaurants, this upscale dining establishment in Meadows of the Dan closed its doors from late March to late May.
Recently reopened just in time for NASCAR’s stop on Wednesday at the Martinsville Speedway, the pub is preparing to welcome guests to tune into the action on the restaurant’s televisions, but staff members noted that things will be different than usual.
That’s even true of Santana Lawson, the food and beverage manager at the 19th Pub for three years. She recently accepted a human resources position at Primland.
But she recalled race weekends at the restaurant very clearly.
“It is slammed,” Lawson said.
“I don’t want to be too revealing because we do like to keep all of our guests’ information very private, but we have had quite a lot of NASCAR fans and some NASCAR drivers and team owners and so forth that have come through our 19th Pub, and we’re really proud of that,” she said. “We’re the perfect location right there by Martinsville Speedway. We’re not too far from Charlotte Motor Speedway or Bristol Motor Speedway, for that matter.”
On top of bringing in extra staff to manage the influx, the 19th Pub also had offered daily specials and even special dining styles and events. There was an outdoor cookout and buffet set up for guests.
“You would go pick up your sides and then your hotdog and hamburger bun and then walk up to the grill where one of our chefs would be grilling burgers, hotdogs, grilled chicken, local catfish, that kind of thing,” Lawson said. “But now that things are really different in the food and beverage world, we’re not actually doing that anytime in the near future.”
Looking for a solution, the team came up with a plan reminiscent of a traditional cookout but without the buffet line.
“We have recently got a new smoker, and we have been setting up on the weekends near the tobacco barn, which is just a hop and skip over the fairway, where you can stop by and pick up barbecue sandwiches and barbecue plates,” Lawson said. “It’s been a really big hit with our golfers because you can smell it all across the course. They’re like, ‘What is that? Where is that at?’
“Until today [Friday], what we’ve been doing in our operations, even before we shut down due to COVID-19, we went to a to-go only operation. So we do provide in-room dining to all of our luxury suits and mountain homes here as well, but everything that we were packaging was on a to-go basis.
“You were welcome to take it to your room or your cottage or out to the picnic table, anywhere you would like.”
With dining rooms opening up with 50% capacity this past the weekend, the 19th Pub planned to follow suit, but only for resort guests and golfers at the moment, because of those limits.
Those staying at Primland or participating in recreational activities at this 12,000-acre property could have special options, such as specials typically offered only on race days.
“There are two TVs, and we have definitely played those Martinsville races many, many times. We have six seats at our bar top, and there’s been several times where we’ve had a really heated debate and people really into watching what’s happening there, especially at Martinsville,” Lawson said. “Last season on our 19th Pub menu, we kind of did a little take because got some inspiration from the famous Martinsville Speedway hotdog.
“In a place like this, we do that upscale pub food, but we went back to the basics and put on that homemade chili and cole slaw. It was a really nice touch, and people really enjoyed it.”
Careful with
the rules
Lawson said Primland has tried to provide guests with peace of mind during the pandemic.
“We have been strictly adhering to CDC guidelines and Virginia Department of Health and OSHA, too,” Lawson said. “Currently, anyone who is entering our property, whether they’re employees or guests, have to have temperate checks at the gate. We are wearing our PPE.
“All of our employees are wearing our Primland-issued disposable masks, and we do provide them for our guests as well. There’s lots of cleaning and disinfecting and all of those things.”
Other sports-themed places
An unidentified representative from Applebee’s in Martinsville said that opening the restaurant at 50% capacity on Friday went fine but noted that she did not expect a large crowd there to watch the race on Wednesday. Then she hung up the phone.
Additionally, Coach’s Neighborhood Grill repeatedly declined to comment, and Hugo’s Restaurant and Sports Bar could not be reached for remarks.
