The judicial emergency order issued March 16 by Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons, set to expire Monday, has been extended until April 26.
This order, initiated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, applies to the General District Courts, Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts and Circuit Courts in the city of Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties.
This means that all courts will remain open for arraignments, all bond hearings, protective orders and criminal trials and preliminary hearings for those currently in jail.
Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts will remain open to hear petitions for emergency removal and foster-care review hearings.
All other traffic, criminal and civil cases will be continued and rescheduled, according to the order.
If you have received a traffic citation that is because of an expired vehicle inspection, expired vehicle registration or not having your driver’s license or vehicle registration in your possession, your case will be dismissed by the judge once you provide the clerk with verification the issue has been corrected.
Lemons' order stipulates that courtroom attendance will be limited to “attorneys, parties, necessary, witnesses and members of the press for matters that cannot be continued.”
Everyone is being asked to avoid going to a clerk’s office in any locality if the business is considered non-essential.
According to the order, non-essential business includes passports and concealed handgun applications.
Payment for fines, costs and restitution can be made at www.vacourts.gov or by mailing the appropriate court.
The new order may be extended again.
If you have any questions about whether you need to appear in court on your scheduled court date, in Henry County you should call 276-634-4830, Martinsville 276-403-5168 and in Patrick County 276-694-3927.
