A strong weather system with rain and damaging winds blew across Appalachian Power’s service areas in waves Saturday, from afternoon through the night.
By early Sunday morning more than 37,000 customers company-wide were without electric service as a result of storm damage, according to a release from AEP Communications Consultant Theresa Hall.
According to AEP’s power outage map, this morning 308 customers in Henry County and 116 customers in Patrick County were without power.
Hall said the all power outages in Henry and Patrick counties should be restored by 10 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.