Broadband companies serving our region are on board with a request from the Federal Communications Commission to sign the “Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”
FCC chairman Ajit Pai asked service providers last week to sign a written agreement that they would “not terminate service to any residential or small business because of their inability to pay because of the coronavirus pandemic, waive any late fees, and open WiFi hotspots to anyone who needs them.”
The promise lasts for “at least the next 60 days in order to ensure that Americans do not lose their broadband or telephone connectivity as a result of these exceptional circumstances,” said Pai.
Comcast had already announced steps it was taking to ensure no interruption in service and special availability to low-income families, but the FCC said 66 companies have agreed to take the pledge.
Companies serving our region that have agreed include AT&T, CenturyLink, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, TracFone Wireless, US Cellular and Verizon.
“As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical, and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected," Pai said. "Broadband will enable them to communicate with their loved ones and doctors, telework, ensure their children can engage in remote learning, and—importantly—take part in the ‘social distancing’ that will be so critical to limiting the spread of this novel coronavirus.”
The next consideration for the FCC is ensuring the expected increase in online traffic doesn’t slow down or impair the service to everyone.
Pai said the FCC continues to monitor usage patterns and is in talks with service provider about any changes as they become necessary.
