RIDGEWAY – What many people reference as New Year’s Eve has a different name and meaning to some people in Martinsville and Henry County.
Tuesday night, several local churches will host public Watch Night services, where they open their doors to church members and the general public alike for special late-night worship services.
“Of course, everyone doesn’t have a Watch Night service, but we’ve been having one for a number of years,” said Pastor Donald Thomas, of Southside Baptist Church in Ridgeway.
Over the centuries, Watch Night services transformed from gatherings of Christian believers in the 1700s to hopeful people in 1862 waiting for the dawn of the Emancipation Proclamation law to a modern service often featuring prayer, singing, a message and reflection.
The first Watch Night took place in 1733 in Hernhut, Germany, on the estate of Count Nicholas von Zinzendorf, a powerful landowner and religious leader. From there, members of the Moravian church, along with John Wesley, founder of the Methodist movement, spread the idea of renewing one’s life to God at the beginning of each new year.
The first Watch Night service hosted in America took place at St. George’s Methodist Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1770 – that’s six years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
In Ridgeway, 286 years after the original Watch Night service in Germany, Southside Baptist Church, located at 49 Morganford Road, will host its own version of the special gathering Tuesday night.
Beginning at 7 p.m. and concluding after midnight, Thomas will welcome an estimated 40 church members and guests to worship on the last evening of the decade.
“It’s been a tradition for the Baptists down through the years,” Thomas said.
The local pastor – who also travels and preaches in 10 states – noted that guest speakers Craig Seaford, Ted Tuggle, Nolan Johnson, Terry Robertson and Tim Bibee will take to the pulpit for the special event.
They will preach, and then there will be singing. They will take a break from 10 to 11 and there will be food down in the fellowship hall. Everyone will return into church at 11 for services, another preacher and more singing until shortly before midnight. Shortly before the new year hits they will gather at the altar and and pray.
“What we’ve been doing, of course, is reflecting on the things of the past year and how God’s blessed. And then we’re praying for blessings for the new year,” Thomas said. “We are thanking the Lord for progress and people being saved in ‘19. We’ve had a number of folks baptized in ‘19. We’ve made some progress on our buildings. For 2020, we’re praying for more souls to be saved and more progress at the church. That’s the main thing.”
Over the years, traditions change. This year, the Salem Congregation – a group of Moravian believers who established themselves in present-day Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1772 – will hold a Communion service instead of a traditional lovefeast. Communion, considered one of three Holy Sacraments by the Moravians, symbolizes Jesus’s body as bread and his blood as grape juice or wine, while a traditional lovefeast – usually severed with a sweet pastry and coffee – traces back to Zinzendorf’s estate at a time when the Moravians felt close to each other and to the Lord.
Similarly in Ridgeway, Southside Baptist Church’s service likely will differ from other Watch Night events in the same area.
“We are an independent Baptist church. We operate independently from denominations and things of that nature,” Thomas said. “We have our own form that we conduct ourselves.”
Several other churches in Martinsville and the surrounding area also will host Watch Night services, but they didn’t all originate with Moravian traditions. While going by the same name, many American congregations with African ancestry also gather together on New Year’s Eve. In many circles, the day is also called Freedom’s Eve.
The second version of a Watch Night to take the American stage occurred 92 years after the Moravian service in Pennsylvania. On December 31, 1862, people living in the confines of slavery gathered together in churches, houses and groups awaiting the stroke of midnight – that’s when the Emancipation Proclamation would go into law.
On September 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued his Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, which stated that on the first day of January, “all persons held as slaves within any State, or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”
Since the Confederate states did not adhere to the Union’s laws, enslaved individuals in the American South did not immediately walk into a life of freedom in 1863. The peculiar institution ultimately didn’t end until the Civil War resolved in April 1865 and subsequently with the ratification of the 13th Amendment in December of that year, which effectively abolished slavery.
Nowadays, Watch Night services are not only about remembering the past, but also looking forward to the future.
At least seven churches in the Martinsville area hosting public Watch Night services tonight.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2700 Soapstone Rd in Ridgeway, will open at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Kevin Hairston, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway.
Southside Baptist Church, located at 49 Morganford Rd. in Ridgeway, will open at 7 p.m. Scheduled to speak are Craig Seaford, Ted Tuggle, Nolan Johnson, Terry Robertson and Tim Bibee.
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church, located at 360 Arrowhead Circle in Spencer, will have a New Year’s Eve service at 10:30 p.m.
Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, located at 30 Chestnut Knob Road in Martinsville, will have a New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. with guest preacher Rev. Kevin Kernodle, accompanied by his congregation from Rising Sun Baptist Church in Penhook.
St. John Baptist Church, Gospel Light United Holy Church, located at 7470 Axton Rd. in Axton, will host guest speakers Elder Pam Perkins and Sister Cynthia Jeffress. Breakfast begins at 9:30 p.m. and service at 10:30 p.m.
High Ridge Baptist Church, located at 1455 Carver Rd. in Martinsville, will open at 10:30 p.m. with Rev. Keishawn Nilbett as the speaker.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, located at 938 Brookdale St. in Martinsville, will open at 10 p.m.
