Optimism sprinkled with a healthy dose of caution ebbed through the discussion at Thursday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing via the Zoom platform that included local leaders and officials in Martinsville and Henry County.
Chamber President Lisa Watkins moderated the event and began by encouraging all business owners and managers to visit the Chamber website at martinsville.com and review the COVID-19 rule changes that begin on Friday.
“Executive order 65 begins tomorrow, June 5,” said Watkins. “The Governor opens up our Commonwealth a little bit more and social gatherings, farmers markets, gyms, personal care, grooming and others are all effected.
“Identify your sector and make sure you are complying.”
Watkins encouraged businesses with questions to call the Chamber at 276-632-6401.
Sovah-Health Martinsville CEO Dale Alward said visitation will soon be reinstated at the hospital.
“We will have an announcement in two to three weeks for patients,” said Alward. “Just as we went down that path of a no-visitor policy, we will begin to reopen — it will be limited.”
Visitors will not be allowed to see anyone with immunocompromised conditions.
“In the next week to 10 days we will begin to pull back some of the requirements,” said Alward. “We will try to make this as easy as we can on our patients to come see us.”
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall cautioned that while the distancing rules are being relaxed, everyone needs to keep their guard up.
“Our numbers are increasing and I’m hopeful that we haven’t pushed this on the shelf as old news,” said Hall. “I see folks not wearing masks and I don’t know why that would be.”
Hall appealed to the community to continue to wear masks, maintain a safe social distance and to remember the importance and effectiveness of frequent hand-washing.
“This is still an issue and will be more months if we don’t continue to take it seriously,” said Hall. “I look at businesses and their parking lots and there is a lot of traffic in and out of our industrial base — by and large from retail and industrial it’s not great, but it’s better than they thought it was going to be.”
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki agreed with Hall.
“We can’t just go back to normal,” said Towarnicki. “The last thing we want is a re-occurrence — it would probably be devastating.”
Discussions have begun at City Hall about re-opening city parks and summer baseball.
“People need to understand our community is not out of the woods,” said Towarnicki. “Our numbers are fairly high.”
Many of the changes as a result of COVID-19 will remain and some will even become permanent.
“We have changed how we interact with the public and that will not change in the near future,” Towarnicki said. “We are looking at longer-term revisions about how we interact with the public, but we need to be smart about how we do that and we need to pay attention to what we are doing.”
City Council has a regular meeting Tuesday and will likely entertain some discussion about how the city will spend over $1.1 million in COVID-19 relief money.
“Some of the money might be in grants for small businesses that we may help reopen,” said Towarnicki. “The money would not be just to replace payroll or other expenses, but to make physical changes to a facility.”
Towarnicki suggested a restaurant owner that wanted to make their operation more “walk-in or take-out” friendly would be a candidate for the grant money.
NASCAR will make a pit stop in Martinsville on Wednesday for a 500-lap night race under the lights, but without any spectators.
“They will be up and out pretty quickly,” said Hall. “TV has a huge impact and Martinsville is usually in the top four or five most-watched races in a season — we’re inside the chase.”
The Virginia Tourism Corp. conducted a local economic study of tourism for Martinsville and Henry County from 2013 to 2017. The data from that study shows more than $70 million in direct spending came from travelers, including lodging, transportation, entertainment and recreation.
Said Hall: “I feel sorry for the local vendors.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.