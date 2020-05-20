Federal funds are coming to Martinsville and Henry County to supplement the current ongoing efforts to provide emergency food and shelter to those in need.
Lt. Bradly Mumford of the local Salvation Army is accepting applications for a total of $40,401 from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Representatives on the national board include representatives from the Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of Church of Christ, The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way.
A local board will be charged with determining how the funds are to be distributed and local service agencies with emergency food and shelter programs are encouraged to apply.
To be considered, an agency must be nonprofit, eligible for federal funds, have an accounting system, nondiscriminatory and have a demonstrated capability to provide emergency food and shelter.
The Salvation Army in Martinsville ceased providing an emergency shelter last fall due to a shortage of manpower, funding and space.
A new emergency shelter opened late last year at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, providing food and a warm place to stay to the homeless on near-freezing and freezing nights.
Agencies interested in applying for the funds must do so by 4 p.m. May, 25. For more information, call 276-638-7259 or email bradly.mumford@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
