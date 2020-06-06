Just over a month ago, Chris Lawless was on the verge of laying off half of his employees at Lawless Welding in Fieldale. But a few well-placed community leaders found a way to oil the wheels of a bureaucratic standstill, thus saving his business and the livelihoods of his employees.
Lawless has been in business for a little more than 11 years and now employs 10 people. When the COVID-19 crisis hit, business slowed to a crawl.
"It was getting to the point businesses were laying people off and they were not using us as much," said Lawless. "Everything was slowing down."
He applied for the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) the first day it was made available, but funds dried up before his bank had ramped up its ability to process the overwhelming number of applications received.
"We had exhausted all options," Lawless said. "Nobody would tell us where we stood - everybody around me was getting money and I wanted to keep my guys working."
Lawless thought his chances would be better with a larger bank, so he chose BB&T as the bank to apply through. But that didn't seem to help.
That's when he talked with the Martinsville Bulletin, which in turn reached out to the bank as well as local and state officials and ran a story about his plight.
"Some bigger banks, for whatever reasons, didn't have as much success as smaller banks and credit unions," said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem). "I've been practicing law for 28 years, and sometimes a file just gets a hex on it."
Martinsville Councilman Danny Turner knew that if anything could be done it would have to happen quickly.
"As soon as we had a couple of company's in Martinsville that needed the money desperately, I went to Salem to meet with the congressman [Griffith]," said Turner. "I knew this was going to be hard on local businesses and any money that was out there we wanted to get it as soon as we could."
BB&T officials would not speak about Lawless because of client confidentiality, but they did say they talked with him after the Bulletin made its inquiry.
"After I reached out to the media, BB&T called me immediately and said 'We haven't forgotten about you,' but it was the first contact we had," Lawless said. "[Griffith] played a role - I talked to him and he said everything should be okay."
A second round of funding was approved for PPP applicants and Griffith told Lawless to be patient while keeping an eye on the application as it meandered through the system.
“The process is affected by factors such as our receipt of the application and the need for complete supporting documentation,” BB&T spokeswoman Cynthia Montgomery told the Bulletin more than a month ago. “For the clients who have already submitted PPP applications, our teammates will continue to work diligently to review applications and provide individual status updates via email."
It was in the the midst of the second wave of federal funding that the bank closed its doors to new applications.
BB&T and SunTrust banks merged in December to become Truist. Kelly S. King is the new bank’s chief executive officer.
“Due to the overwhelming demand and unprecedented number of loan applications we’ve received, there remain many clients we haven’t been able to help from the first round of PPP funding,” King wrote in an open message. “We’re continuing to … process [the] remaining applications.”
Finally, Lawless got a phone call.
"It took two more weeks to get it pushed through," said Lawless. "Thanks to Lisa Watkins (president of the Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce), Danny Turner did an awesome job and you guys at the Bulletin - it was a community coming together."
His fight also made an impact elsewhere.
"A couple of people from other businesses thanked me for doing what I did because they got their money because of it," Lawless said.
Watkins has helped local businesses through the maze of paperwork since the crisis began.
"I am so happy for Chris and truly honored to assist him and other businesses in our community to remain open and reopen," she said. "Chris has always been a tenacious entrepreneur, and he tackled this situation accordingly."
Turner had invited Griffith to be the speaker at a Memorial Day service at Roselawn Burial Park on Memorial Day. Lawless decided to attend to thank Griffith personally.
"That's like the first political guy I've ever gotten close to," said Lawless. "He was down to earth - really cool guy - he just said 'I'm glad I could keep your guys working.'"
Said Griffith: "I am glad that Mr. Lawless was able to secure funding through the Paycheck Protection Program as we were looking into the case. The program was designed to help small businesses like his and employees like those at Lawless Welding."
Because of the funding, Lawless was able to keep working and keep paying his employees. He says business is improving everyday.
"Right now we're in a positive," Lawless said. "One of our bigger clients has helped us a lot - they are starting to catch up a little."
Watkins said Lawless has already been by to thank her for the Chamber's efforts.
"Chris and his team just completed new signs for the Chamber and he donated one of them," she said.
Lawless said he was proud to be a business owner in the community and appreciative of the support he received.
"I'm just so thankful for you guys," Lawless said to the Bulletin. "We should have had to lay some people off, but we didn't have to."
