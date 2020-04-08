Martinsville Council member Danny Turner coordinated an impromptu gathering of small business owners at the J. Frank Wilson Park Wednesday morning, where 18 people gathered in three different sessions to hear Michael C. Scales, business analyst for the Small Business Development Center at Longwood University.
"We are free," Scales said. "This thing is changing everyday and it's important to get in the cue and on my email list, so we can keep you up-to-date."
The Small Business Administration is working with the Department of Treasury to provide help small business owners wade through the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), as well as other programs available to small business owners in financial distress as a result of the pandemic.
Scales said the PPP requires a small business owner to provide average monthly payroll costs for the preceding calendar and the owner must attest to the accuracy of the calculations, but there will be a minimal review of the calculations - especially if a recognized third-party payroll processor is used.
The program is available to anyone that qualifies as a small business concern in the United States and applies to a sole proprietorship, limited liability companies and corporations. Non-profits may be eligible also.
In addition to payroll costs, a PPP loan may cover costs for employee vacation, parental, family, medical and sick leave unless a credit has been taken under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Seasonal businesses are allowed to claim payroll for an 8-week period between Feb. 15 and June 30 as long as they were in operation on Feb 15 of this year.
Scales explained the SBA Coronavirus Pandemic Disaster Loans program is separated into five subcategories: Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), EIDL Foregiveness/Advance grant up to $10,000, PPP, SBA Express Bridge Loan, and SBA Small Business Debt Relief program.
Those programs vary in loan amounts up to $2 million, and terms for payback vary from 2 years to 30 years with none, a portion or all of it forgiven depending on the business owner's circumstances and the type of program applied for by the owner.
Scales used the EIDL Forgiveness/Advance grant as an example.
"Just because you apply for up to $10,000 doesn't mean you'll get $10,000," he said. "They will use a formula - and we don't know what that is - to determine the amount you are eligible for."
Scales said the EIDL Forgiveness/Advance grant is for self-employed individuals, independent contractors, sole proprietors and businesses including Tribal business concerns, ESOPs, cooperatives and private 501 (c)(3) non-profits with 500 or fewer employees as long at they were in operation as of Jan. 31.
The PPP program has an expected turn around time of two weeks, while the EIDL Forgiveness Advance grant can be processed in three business days.
"That's why it's important to get you in the system, so you can get paid," Scales said. "You may not get what you want, but you won't get anything if you don't apply."
