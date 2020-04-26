A pandemic is not the time to let your health coverage lapse. However, thousands of Virginians who have become unemployed in recent weeks because of COVID-19 are facing that very situation.
That’s where Ann Walker comes in. Her job is helping residents of Martinsville and Henry County learn about their eligibility for Medicaid and navigate the system to get health care at no cost. As the number of job losses tied to the outbreak continues to grow, even more people are now eligible to sign up for Medicaid coverage, she said -- even if their unemployment situation is temporary.
“Nothing is more important right now than having health care coverage,” Walker said, noting that Virginia Medicaid covers testing and treatment for COVID-19, among other mental and physical health conditions. “Even if you’re without health care for two or three months, a lot can happen. The financial stability of the family depends on the adults staying healthy.”
As an outreach specialist with the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Walker was originally tasked with spreading the word about the recent Medicaid expansion. New guidelines that went into effect Jan. 1, 2019, meant tens of thousands of additional Virginians who did not qualify for Medicaid in the past could now sign up.
There are no sign-up fees and no monthly premiums for people who qualify. Medicaid eligibility is based on income and family size, and the 2019 expansion has raised the income limits for Virginia residents by thousands of dollars. For example, children in a family of three in a household with annual income up to $38,776 may now be eligible. In addition, childless adults earning less than $17,609 a year may qualify for coverage for the first time.
Lately, Walker has had to change how she works and reaches out to the public because social distancing rules went into effect. Normally, she makes the rounds at places in the community such as the Virginia Employment Commission, Grace Network, the Community Storehouse and the health department to meet potential clients in person.
“I usually do so much outreach. I visited a lot of places. Now, I’m not able to do that,” she said. “We’ve had to step up and kind of think out of the box on how to reach people and let them know how to get in touch with me.”
Walker is now doing a lot of Medicaid applications over the phone or electronically and offering help in ways that involve “very light contact.” For example, if people need to submit documents to her, they can arrange to drop them at clinics run by the MHC Coalition, which include Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health.
“There are opportunities to get this done without putting themselves in a risky situation,” she said.
People can sign themselves up for Medicaid online at coverva.org, but “a lot of people prefer to talk to somebody,” she said. Talking to Walker can help their application get processed because her name is attached to the case number if questions arise, she said.
There are several options for people to show that they meet the income requirements for Medicaid, Walker said. She noted that a person’s home, land and retirement savings do not count as income.
“If they have a letter that says they’ve been laid off, that helps. If they have their award letter they’ve received from the VEC for their unemployment benefits, that’s helpful. We just have to have some way to verify their income,” she said. Another option is “if you can get a statement from your employer, even if it’s handwritten, saying you’re being laid off through no fault of your own, or ‘this is your final paycheck.’”
No access to a printer? No problem, Walker said. “A lot of times people can take a picture of it [the document] and send it to me, and I can scan and mail it back to them.”
Coverage takes effect at the beginning of the month in which a person applied. Meaning, if you apply today, your health benefits will extend back to April 1, Walker said.
There are also some changes to health benefits during the crisis. For example, pregnant women on Medicaid will continue to be covered for a year instead of just 60 days after giving birth “for now,” Walker said. “That’s going to be good. They’re working on helping people.”
Above all, she emphasized, Medicaid “is not a handout. People have worked for this. It’s what it’s here for. We just want to get the word out that this is available for people to help them out.”
Walker and other Virginia outreach workers are funded by the Virginia Health Care Foundation, a non-profit public/private partnership with a mission to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians, in partnership with The Harvest Foundation and the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.
