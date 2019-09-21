If you ask someone to point out a person who is a leader, there’s a strong possibility that the first person who comes to mind is a confident male figure.
That’s not to say that women can’t lead. Sally Ride went to space. Madam C. J. Walker created a million-dollar product. Molly Pitcher – widely believed to have been Mary Ludwig Hays McCauley – fought in the American Revolution.
But no matter the level of accomplishment achieved by women, the American people and Electoral College still haven’t placed a woman as president. And that’s emblematic of what we see everywhere, including in Martinsville and Henry County.
Since 1872, women have vied for a room in the White House. Victoria Woodhull was the first. Up against Civil War hero Ulysses S. Grant and publisher Horace Greeley, Woodhull, a women’s rights suffragist and newspaper owner, represented the Equal Rights Party. Grant won, but Woodhull later became the first woman to own a Wall Street investment firm.
Including Woodhull, 20 women have run for president. Six of them have put their names in the hat for the 2020 election. Only five women have received vice presidential nominations.
But why?
According to studies published by the Pew Research Center in 2018, the majority of Americans see men and women as equally capable when it comes to some of the key qualities and behaviors that are essential for top leaders in politics and business.
That’s not to say that women don’t land the roles. Senate seats taken by women are at a historic high. That’s a far cry from the political scope less than a century ago.
Rebecca Felton, a Democrat from Georgia, became the first woman in the Senate. Appointed to the seat as a political maneuver in 1922, Felton served just one day. The first full Senate term by a woman didn’t start until 1978, when Kansas republican Nancy Kassebaum took a seat.
But there are 25 women – out of 100 people – serving in the U.S. Senate. Women also make up 23.4% of House of Representative.
A Pew study showed that 59% of Americans surveyed said there are too few women in top leadership positions in politics and business, with about half wishing for equal numbers of men and women.
Perceptions of what contributes to the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions vary among men and women. Approximately 7 out of 10 women and about half of men surveyed said they feel that women have to prove themselves more than men.
Not only a national issue, women in Martinsville and Henry County appear less represented in many local leadership roles.
Out of the five seats on the Martinsville City Council, two are taken by women. On the Henry County Board of Supervisors, there’s one woman and five men. The Henry County Public Schools School Board is made up of seven individuals and only one of them is a woman.
Conversely, the Martinsville City Public Schools School Board is comprised of four women and one man.
Delving into the topic of women in leadership, a local start-up group headed by Brennel Thomas, Patrick Henry Community College workforce programs coordinator, will meet at the college monthly to discuss the challenges and triumphs women in leadership roles face.
The “Ladies, Leadership, Lunch and Learn” series will feature a different guest speaker each month who will present a riveting, positive lecture geared toward ladies who lead.
These sessions that are designed to be uplifting grant participants opportunities to elevate their minds, mobilize their passions and become catalysts for shaping the perception of women in a variety of leadership roles.
“Leadership evolves for individuals as their roles change and the society changes,” Thomas said. “Mentors and positive role models help shape our effectiveness. By creating this avenue for ladies to glean ideas, grow their network, reignite their motivation, empower one another and gain more knowledge, this series may cultivate a prepared group of leaders who drive results in various settings successfully.”
With the program slated to begin the second week of October, Thomas is busy building a lineup of women who’ve made an impact in their respective fields.
“[We hope to] offer local leaders and aspiring leaders a meaningful opportunity to network and hone their leadership abilities,” Thomas said. “With the variety of topics presented each month, the series aims to increase their knowledge, skills and abilities that may be applicable to how ladies lead in the workplace, home, community and elsewhere.”
The first session is at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9. A $30 ticket includes lunch and tuition for one meeting. Those interested in purchasing multiple meeting slots in advance can receive a special discount for up to one free lecture.
Community members are encouraged to sign up for the meetings in advance, as space is limited.
“Registration for the October session is open now. Interested ladies should register by October 2,” Thomas said. “Registration for each month will close a week prior to the class date. Our goal is to have at least 12 participants each month.”{/div}
