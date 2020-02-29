Looking back at a region's past and noting economic trends can be clear, but it’s not nearly as simple to predict what could come next.
In Martinsville’s case, as the furniture and textile industry boomed in the 1900s, few throughout the 20th century could’ve predicted that several factories would close near the end of the millennium as quickly as they had opened. The Great Recession caused workers across the country to lose their jobs – 8.7 million of them, to be exact, according to the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities. That downturn caused 7.3 million housing foreclosures and 1.9 million short sells from 2006 to 2014, housing research firm CoreLogic reported.
And the Martinsville area struggled with an unemployment just shy of 20% a decade ago, nearly double that of the nation’s 2010 unemployment rate of 9.6%.
But now, with the nation’s economy seemingly on an upturn, how’s it faring in Martinsville and Henry County?
The Bulletin recently sat down with Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, to gauge the area’s past, present and future economic health in a question-and-answer interview.
MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN: What are some of the largest economic changes – both good and bad – that the Martinsville and Henry County area has experienced throughout its history and how have those changes impacted the residents?
MARK HEATH: The rise and fall of textiles, furniture and DuPont; These industries provided a stable economy throughout the '70s, '80s and most of the '90s but resulted in many hardships as they left the area in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
BULLETIN: What are some examples of things that Martinsville and Henry County have done to turn around the troubled economy since the furniture and textile industries took a hit in the 1990s?
HEATH: Diversification of the M-HC industrial base; recruitment of international companies; forward-thinking site preparation (Patriot Centre and Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre); and a solid shell building program.
BULLETIN: How has the economy in Martinsville and Henry County changed since the Great Recession, which took place between December 2007 and June 2009?
HEATH: Unemployment is at its lowest levels since the 1990s; we have added over 4,500 new jobs and over $500 million in capital investment since 2007.
BULLETIN: Directly following the Great Recession in 2010, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Martinsville had an unemployment rate of 19.4%, followed by Henry County at 16.6% and Patrick County at 14.7%. In December of 2019, Martinsville’s unemployment rate was down to 4.2%, Henry County’s was 3.1% and Patrick County’s was 2.9%. What can the region do to keep this trend on a downward slope?
HEATH: Continue to support our existing industry; recruit additional new industries to CCBC, such as Press Glass from Poland; complete full build-out (grading) of Tract 1 at CCBC (145-acre pad); continue to construct shell buildings in multiple sizes based on market demand.
BULLETIN: Looking over the past 20 years, it seems like a big economic impact occurs in the area around the end of the decade. In 1999, Tultex closed, leaving 1,700 people without a job. In 2009, Martinsville faced the Great Recession and in 2010, an uptick in unemployment. Leaving 2019 and going into 2020, are there any major changes that the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation foresees?
HEATH: History has taught us we can’t predict the future, so we have to continue the strong economic development effort currently in place and always be ready to adapt to market changes, which are inevitable. Now that we have achieved, in effect, full employment, we need to pursue affordable housing, expand day care options and enhance Uptown Martinsville in order to attract new, younger workers. This will also help keep Martinsville-Henry County attractive to folks already living here.
BULLETIN: What are some of the greatest advantages to living and working in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County and what can residents look forward to in the coming years?
HEATH: Low cost of living and of doing business, laid back pace of life (no traffic, etc.), scenic beauty with Philpott Lake and the Smith River; residents can look forward to being able to take even more advantage of the natural beauty in M-HC with the extension of the Dick & Willie trail system; proximity to beaches and mountains, Blue Ridge Parkway, Smith Mountain Lake, the Smith River Sports Complex and the list literally goes on and on.
