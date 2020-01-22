A Bassett man was burned on his face when he pulled his parents out of their burning house, which was a total loss, on Wednesday.
However, officials say, residents James and Mary Inez Woods were not harmed, and their son, Richard Woods, did not go to the hospital for his first-degree burns. Their split-level house at 1820 Sunset Drive was a total loss.
The Bassett Fire Department was dispatched at 1:34 p.m., Chief Junior Lynch said, and arrived at 1:40 “to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence.
“There were two occupants. Their son actually helped get them out of the house. He [got] first degree burns to his face but did not require transport to the hospital,” he said.
A granddaughter of the Woods also lived at the house, Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett said, but she was at school when the fire started.
Two pets “did not make it out,” Lynch said.
The Woods family is being helped by the Red Cross, Lynch said.
The fire was so heavy that “it was all exterior attacks” on it, Garrett said. “There was no going inside on this.”
About 20 to 25 firefighters were on the scene, Lynch said, from Bassett, Collinsville and Fieldale Volunteer Fire Departments. Also assisting were Henry County Public Safety, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Bassett Rescue Squad.
Henry County Public Service Authority and Appalachian Electric Power also responded to the scene, Garrett said.
The couple had said they had started the wood stove shortly before the fire started, Garrett said, but the cause remains unknown and under investigation.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.