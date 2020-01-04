A man found lying in the yard outside a burning house in Collinsville was taken to the hospital Saturday morning.
The fire broke out at 2710 Daniels Creek Road shortly after 11, and when first responders arrived, they found the man in the yard and smoke coming from the left-front side of the single-story brick house.
The man was transported by Henry County Public Safety to Sovah Health-Martinsville. His identity and condition have not been reported.
Residents nearby said they did not know who lived at the house but that they saw the man breathing but lying down in the front yard.
Firefighters with the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department pulled a burning chair from the house.
The fire was contained, and both fire departments cleared the scene at about noon.
