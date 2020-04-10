Henry County has its first person hospitalized at Sovah Health-Martinsville with the COVID-19 virus.
He is a man in his 70s who had known exposure to the virus and developed symptoms on April 4, Nancy Bell of the West Piedmont Health District said Friday.
He is the sixth known case in Henry County – and was revealed after the Virginia Department of Health updated its daily statistical report this morning – and the first to require this extent of medical treatment.
The seriousness of his illness is not known.
Bell in her release said those who were in close contact with the man have been identified and quarantined.
All of the five previous cases have been treated at home, and one of them had recovered from the illness before he received his positive test results.
The Virginia Department of Health reports this morning showed 4,509 -- up about 20% -- with 121 deaths (that number has doubled in the past week) and some 772 people hospitalized.
Danville now has 20 cases, and Franklin County remained at 13. Pittsylvania has 4.
Patrick County still does not have a diagnosed case, one of seven counties that are virus-free.
Drive-through testing resumes at noon today at the Martinsville Speedway. People who have a doctor’s order to be tested may drive into the facility and be swabbed by health care workers.
