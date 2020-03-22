Cases of the COVID-19 virus are creeping toward Martinsville and Henry County from the north and east.
There is a confirmed case in Danville, announced Sunday morning, and one in Franklin County, announced Friday afternoon.
“We can confirm that we have identified a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Danville campus. This patient is currently in isolation at Sovah Health-Danville ,” Kelly Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for Sovah Health, wrote in a release.
The Danville Register & Bee quoted a health department spokesperson as saying the patient is a man in his 40s.
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said he was saddened but not surprised when he heard the news, according to a statement published by the Register & Bee.
“We knew it was just a matter of time before there would be a confirmed case in our area,” Jones said. “This brings home the importance of practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and disinfecting high traffic areas.”
Sovah Health, which has hospitals in Martinsville and Danville, has implemented prohibitions against visitors except for possibly pediatric, obstetric patients and those receiving end-of-life care, the release stated. Those who do enter the hospital can only do so through the Emergency Department and the Main Entrance, and they will be screened for respiratory symptoms and travel history following Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The Virginia Department of Health reported on Sunday that there are 219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, with 32 people hospitalized and three dead. The number of people tested stood at 3,337.
That report apparently was made before the Danville patient’s status was reported, because it shows a breakdown by county, and that breakdown still had Pittsylvania County and Danville as showing negative.
There are 255 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. No one in North Carolina has died, and 6,438 have been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control on Sunday afternoon reported 15,219 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 201 deaths.
“We are continuing to work closely with the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients, the clinical teams who have been caring for this patient and all those within our facility,” Fitzgerald said in the release.
“Our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond. We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our community for several weeks, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.