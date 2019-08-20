Emergency medical workers revived a suspected drowning victim at poolside of the Quality Inn/Dutch Inn in Collinsville on Monday evening.
Responding to a call to the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center at 7:18 p.m., rescue workers found a 24-year-old man without a pulse.
Daryl Hatcher, captain of the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad, said in a phone interview Tuesday that the call was dispatched as a suspected drowning, and the dispatcher was giving the caller instructions for CPR.
At one point, the victim had no pulse and was not breathing, but emergency personnel were able to resuscitate him, Hatcher said.
“Life-saving measures were taken by citizens as well as responding agencies on a 24-year-old male that was removed from the swimming pool,” a news release from Sheriff's Lt. Scott Barker said later Tuesday.
The victim was transported to the helipad at Sovah-Martinsville, then taken by helicopter to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The man's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office said he is from Brooklyn N.Y.
"Responders were from Fieldale-Collinsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Henry County Department of Public Safety, and Henry County Sheriff's Office," Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum wrote in an email Tuesday.
The Quality Inn/Dutch Inn is located at 2360 Virginia Ave., and an official at the hotel did not return a phone call immediately on Tuesday.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.