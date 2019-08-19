A man who was swimming at the Dutch Inn in Collinsville was transported by emergency personnel on Monday evening.
Details are scant, but the incident at the motel, which is a Quality Inn located at 2360 Virginia Ave., happened before dark.
The victim was taken to Sovah-Martinsville. His name and his condition have not been announced, and he might have been transferred to another facility..
"There was an incident at the Dutch Inn swimming pool earlier," Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said late Monday evening.
"A man was transported to Sovah-Martinsville Hospital. I am not certain, but he may have been transferred to another medical facility from there."
Perry referred additional questions to Henry County Public Safety, but messages left with that department's representatives received no immediate response.